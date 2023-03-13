Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt React to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Win
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has won an Oscar in the Best Music (Original Song) category.
SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, has won an Oscar for the song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Best Music (Original Song) category. Many celebrities took to their social media from Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra to celebrate the big win.
The song, composed by MM Keeravani, was performed live by its singers, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.
Take a look at the reaction:
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her excitement regarding the song's big win. She simply wrote, "Aaaaaaaaaaaaaahhh" to celebrate the win.
Priyanka Chopra also took to social to talk about the win. She wrote, "Yessss team @rrrmovie"
Karan Johar also took to social media to share his reaction. He said, "Historic!!!OMG!!!! Iwas jumping on my bed!!!! So so so proud!"
At this year's Golden Globes, 'Naatu Naatu' won Best Original Song. RRR also proved to be a highlight at the 28th Critics Choice Movie Awards with two wins - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu.
