'Order is of June, You Come Now': Court to Juhi Chawla on 5G Suit
A High Court had earlier dismissed Juhi Chawla's plea against 5G implementation in June.
Actor-environmental activist Juhi Chalwa has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the dismissal of her suit against the implementation of 5G in India.
The HC noted that the suit isn't urgent and listed it for 25 January. The bench comprising of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said to the actor, "Order is of June. You come now. Six months have gone."
In the plea, Chawla and others have argued that the single judge imposed costs on the appellants after the plea was dismissed without any jurisdiction.
With respect to their concerns regarding the 5G rollout, the appellants stated, "Every day that the 5G trials are allowed to continue constitutes a distinct and imminent danger to the health of the people who reside in the vicinity of the area where the trials are being conducted," PTI reported.
Juhi Chawla's Suit Dismissed in June, Fined for Rs 20 Lakh
Juhi Chawla, along with Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, had filed the earlier suit in May expressing concern over the 'harmful and injurious' effects of radiation.
An official statement from Chawla's spokesperson had read, "The present suit is being instituted in order to seek a direction from this Hon'ble court to the arrayed Defendants, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of organisms, to flora, to fauna, and in support thereof, to produce their respective studies regarding RF radiation through mobile cell towers."
In June, the Court dismissed the plea and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the plaintiffs. The bench led by Justice JR Midha also said that the suit appeared to be a 'publicity stunt' and accused the plaintiffs of abusing the process of law.
'Not Against 5G Technology': Juhi Chawla
Juhi Chawla had later shared a statement about the suit and said that the suit isn't against 5G technology.
Chawla stated, "We wish to clarify and reiterate that we are not against 5G. However, we seek from the Government and authorities to certify to us and to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, every type of living organism, flora and fauna."
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.