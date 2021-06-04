Show Me The Data: Juhi Chawla Clarifies She Is Not Against 5G

Reacting to doubts in people's minds and addressing the defendants' query on why she has filed the suit now, Juhi says that she has been fighting this battle for quite some time and her work is available in public domain for verification.

"Even after writing to several concerned government authorities since 2010, making a presentation to the 53rd Parliamentary Standing Committee in 2013 -2014, filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Mumbai High Court in 2015, I have found that there has been no substantial movement in the EMF radiation matter", Juhi says in her statement.

The actor continues by saying that when she enquired about the matter in 2019 from the Ministry of Telecommunications, she was informed that no studies have been conducted with regard to RF radiation as of today.