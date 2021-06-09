An Important Message Got Lost In the Noise: Juhi Chawla on 5G Suit
Juhi Chawla's suit against the implementation of 5G in India was dismissed by the High Court.
Actor Juhi Chawla shared a video on social media talking about her reasons for approaching the Court against the rollout of 5G technology in India. She reiterated that the petitioners aren't against 5G and only want it to be certified safe. She believes that important message got lost in 'the noise' surrounding the case.
She said, "There has been so much noise in the past few days that I couldn’t even hear myself. I feel like a very important message got lost in the noise. That is, we are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it. All we're asking is that the authorities certify it safe. We are just asking them to publish their studies in the public domain so our fears are allayed."
"We just want to know that it is safe for children, pregnant women, unborn children, for people who are old and infirm…for flora and fauna. That is all we're asking," she added.
Juhi Chawla had filed a case in the Delhi High Court raising concerns about the safety of 5G technology. The suit, filed through advocate Deepak Khosla, sought that the authorities clarify whether the technology poses any threat to living organisms.
The case was later dismissed by the High Court presided by Justice JR Midha. The Court also fined the plaintiffs for 20 lakh. Justice Midha had said, "Plaintiffs abused process of law. Costs of Rs 20 lakh is imposed on plaintiffs. It appears suit was for publicity. Juhi Chawla circulated link of the hearing on social media."
The original petition filed by Juhi, Veeresh Malik, and Teena Vachani claimed that the untested implementation of 5G could case 'irreversible damage to the environment'.
