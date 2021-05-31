Actor Juhi Chawla Files Suit Against 5G Implementation in India
Juhi, also an environmental activist, believes the new technology will have adverse effects on animals and plants.
The entire world in on the cusp of societal advancement with the advent of the 5th generation (5G) wireless network. Telecommunications companies across the world are ready to roll out 5G services and India has also joined the race. Some people are, however, concerned about the effects such technology will have on humans and animals. Actor Juhi Chawla, who is also an environmental activist, has filed a suit against its implementation. She expressed concern over the 'harmful and injurious' effects of the radiation.
Referring to the same, she said, "We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wirefree gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people."
Her argument was based on the belief that no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year if the telecomm industry's plans to implement 5G come to fruition. 5G is the latest development in global wireless technology. It is meant to deliver peak data speeds with low latency and an increased network capacity.
The Ministry of Telecommunications said in a statement, "No studies supported by SERB have been conducted specifically on the effect of 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G cellular technologies on human, animals, birds, plants or any other living organisms."
The official statement from Juhi Chawla's spokesperson read, "The present suit is being instituted in order to seek a direction from this Hon'ble court to the arrayed Defendants, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of organisms, to flora, to fauna, and in support thereof, to produce their respective studies regarding RF radiation through mobile cell towers, and if not already conducted, to also conduct an efficient research, and without participation of private interest, and to subsequently furnish the report and declare whether or not the implementation of 5G in India would be safe, keeping in regards the health and safety of the present and future citizenry on India, including little children and infants, as well as infants of generations to come."
