'Shah Rukh Starts Scolding Me When KKR is Losing an IPL Match': Juhi Chawla

Juhi said that she starts praying frantically if the match isn't going in their favour. "I start praying to every God out there. I don't even leave out Hanumanji. I even start chanting mantras, like the Gayatri Mantra", the actor said in Hindi.

She added, "On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan starts scolding me. ‘How is he bowling? Bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting', he mutters. I just stand there, not knowing what to do".

Juhi then continued that whenever KKR loses a match, Shah Rukh calls a team meeting, and they go in expecting that he will give the team a piece of his mind. "But what happens? Shah Rukh starts chatting about random things, makes fun, and doesn't scream at anyone. In the end he just says, 'Play well'. Meeting over".