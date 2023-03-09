'Great Work': Hrithik Roshan Lauds Shraddha & Ranbir's 'Tu Joothi Main Makkaar'

According to reports, the film has managed to collect over Rs 15 crore on its first day. The film was released on holiday, on the occasion of Holi and is off to a decent start.

Besides the leads, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who made his Bollywood debut. Moreover, Luv Ranjan's frequent collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha also make a special appearance in the film.