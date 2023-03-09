ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar & Others Arrive at Satish Kaushik's House
Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away due to a heart attack on 8 March.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack on Wednesday, 8 March. His sudden demise has left the entire film industry in shock. Several Bollywood celebrities arrived at the veteran's Mumbai residence on 9 March.
Veterans including Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Satish Shah, and Raj Babbar, among others, were also spotted outside the late actor's house.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Javed Akhtar Raj Babbar Anupam Kher
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×