'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' Box Office: Ranbir-Shraddha Film Mints ₹15 CR on Day 1
'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.
Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has opened to a decent start at the box office. The romantic comedy hit the big screens on 8 March, on the occasion of Holi and Women's Day. According to reports, the film has managed to collect over Rs 15 crore on its first day.
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share some more details on the film's box office collection. "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar does very well on Day 1. Got a boost due to Holi festivities in several states but lost out on substantial chunk of biz where Holi was celebrated a day early (Mumbai, working day). Wednesday ₹ 15.73 crore. India," he wrote.
However, the film has received mixed reviews from the critics. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is co-produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.
Besides the leads, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who made his Bollywood debut. Luv Ranjan's frequent collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha also have a special appearance in the film.
