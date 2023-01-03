ADVERTISEMENT

'Bohot Hard': Hrithik Roshan's Physique Is Desi Twitter's Latest Obsession

Since the time of uploading, Hrithik Roshan's gym pictures have garnered 5.5 million views.

On Monday (2 January), Hrithik Roshan arguably broke the Internet with several pictures of his 8-pack abs. Taking to both Instagram and Twitter, he shared three pictures of him from the gym with the caption, "Alright. Let’s go. #2023"

Since the time of uploading, the tweet has garnered 5.5 million views and 135.5K likes. In no time, social media was abuzz with memes, jokes, reactions and support for the 48-year-old actor's dedication to maintaining his physique.

While one Twitter user hilariously commented, "Itna bhi motivation nahi dena tha (You didn't need to give us so much motivation)", another expressed shock at how the Vikram Vedha actor is defying laws of ageing.

Check what Desi Twitter is saying here:

