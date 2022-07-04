‘Film Industry Alone Shouldn’t Be Blamed for This’: Taapsee Pannu on Pay-Parity

Talking about the blame, film industry receives for this disparity, the Naam Shabana actor said that pay parity is not about producers unwilling to give money. And, people should stop blaming the industry alone for this problem. "For a female-driven film, we have to wait for a Monday because by then, there is ample word of mouth and reviews which give us a brief idea about the film. We have to undergo the review test whereas many male-driven films end up opening big without any of these. So audiences too will have to contribute to this change, that’s when we can bring about the change we desire to see" she added, in her interview.