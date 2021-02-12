Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap Reunite for Thriller 'Do Baaraa'

Talking about Do Baaraa Taapsee Pannu said in a statement: "This is going to be a one-of-its-kind thriller. It will be unique more so because it's got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta backing it".



"It's my second collaboration with Anurag after Manmarziyaan, so I know there are expectations riding on this."



Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap informed: "Our vision with Do Baaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited for it. This time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers."



Do Baaraa will be produced by Cult Movies - a new division under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms along with Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production.



The film will reportedly be shot in Goa and is expected to go on floors soon.