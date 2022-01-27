'Can't Believe People Are Still Offering Me Sports Films': Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin speak about watching Run Lola Run for the first time.
Tahir Raj Bhasin and Taapsee Pannu are gearing up for the release of Looop Lapeta, an adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film is scheduled to release on Netflix on 4 February.
The Quint caught up with the team to speak about the project. Aakash said he was very clear from the beginning that he didn't want a remake, rather he wanted his film to be different from the original. "The difficulty wasn't making an adaptation, the difficulty was staying honest to the material we have written. Run Lola Run is a film that has been told multiple times over, so you have to deflect every time, not only in performances, but also how you create an image and how you show the narrative to the people".
Tahir spoke about why he agreed to be a part of the movie.
"I had seen 'Run Lola Run' in college, and what struck me about 'Looop Lapeta' was how different this was from the original script. I don't think Satya even existed in paper in the original, and what made me really proud is how unique Satya is to the Indian adaptation. I also loved the fact that Satya was completely different from my previous roles".Tahir Raj Bhasin, Actor
Taapsee, on the other hand, opened up that she keeps getting offered sports films following Rashmi Rocket. "I trained for Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu, and there's a fair bit of running involved in Looop Lapeta also. I can't believe people still come to me with sports films. My Olympics is over, and I want to return to being an actor now", she said.
