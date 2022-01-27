'Can't Believe People Are Still Offering Me Sports Films': Taapsee Pannu

Tahir Raj Bhasin and Taapsee Pannu are gearing up for the release of Looop Lapeta, an adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film is scheduled to release on Netflix on 4 February.

The Quint caught up with the team to speak about the project. Aakash said he was very clear from the beginning that he didn't want a remake, rather he wanted his film to be different from the original. "The difficulty wasn't making an adaptation, the difficulty was staying honest to the material we have written. Run Lola Run is a film that has been told multiple times over, so you have to deflect every time, not only in performances, but also how you create an image and how you show the narrative to the people".