Taapsee Pannu Reunites With Pavail Gulati for Kashyap’s ‘Dobaaraa’

In Thappad, Gulati plays Taapsee's husband who she leaves after he slaps her at a party. They will both be seen together again in lead roles in Anurag Kashyap's film Dobaaraa. Gulati shared the same picture on his Instagram with the caption, "This is going to be super special cause it’s happening #Dobaaraa. To my solid rock @taapsee, I'll try and be nicer this time. @anuragkashyap10 you know what you mean to me. Pc. @khamkhaphotoartist @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @sunirkheterpal @gauravbose_vermillion @athenaenm @anuragkashyap10 @cultmoviesofficial #CultMovies."

She also shared a post with memories from the set of Thappad commemorating one year since the film's release, "1 year of gratitude. One year of #Thappad. Cheers to "Respect and Happiness".