Mithali Has Always Played in the Sun, She'll Have a Tan: Taapsee on Brownfacing

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of Shabaash Mithu, wherein she plays the role of former Test and ODI captain of the India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film is all set to release on 15 July.

Be it Rashmi Rocket or Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee has been a part of sports films before. Speaking about the love for this genre Taapsee told The Quint, "I love sports and that has started showing in my work. However, now I feel I have to give this a pause because people have conveniently started coming to me with scripts where the lead character has some kind of a sports background".