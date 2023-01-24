Meet The Team Behind Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's Stunning Wedding
From who filmed the wedding to who catered the food, here's everyone behind the Athiya-Rahul wedding.
On Monday, 23 January, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Sunil Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.
As soon as the celeb duo shared a few dreamy pictures of their big day, social media was abuzz with love and support for the newlyweds.
Over the years, Bollywood weddings have grown to enjoy a distinct position in desi pop culture. But have you wondered who are the minds behind all the lavish opulence?
Let's take a look at the team behind the Athiya-Rahul wedding.
The Wedding Planners
The wedding was spearheaded by 'Shaadi Squad' - a new-age wedding planning organization. The award-winning event-planning company is led by Tina Tharwani, Manoj Mittra, and Saurabh Malhotra.
From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's dreamy Tuscany wedding to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's quaint ceremony at Ranthambore, Shaadi Squad was the mastermind behind several other Bollywood weddings as well.
Fashion Designers
Both Athiya's blush pink chikankari lehenga and Rahul's embroidered ivory sherwani were Anamika Khanna creations. Moreover, the statement jewelry was styled by Ami Patel.
Athiya's attire includes a handmade, handwoven lehenga made in silk with zardozi and jaali work. The veil and dupatta are both made of silk organza, complimented by intricate handiwork.
Speaking to Vogue, Anamika Khanna revealed that the bridal lehenga "is a labour of love and took approximately 10,000 hours to make."
"Athiya's got extremely fine, subtle, and beautiful taste. I wanted to develop something special for her that was resonant with the fact that she was going to be the bride, but she was never going to be that bride for whom everything else takes over. She has a very strong personality, and I think she's acutely aware of it. Safe to say that it is not an outfit she will get bored of even in the coming years".Anamika Khanna, Fashion Designer
Wedding Photographers & Videographers
Based in Mumbai and Bangalore, the team responsible for filming Athiya and Rahul's wedding was videography group, House On The Clouds.
The quaint Khandala wedding was also captured by globally acclaimed photography firm, Stories By Joseph Radhik.
The award-winning group of photographers is known for shooting other popular Bollywood weddings in the past, from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha's ceremony to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's.
Wedding Decor
Founded by Anika Dhawan, Rani Pink Gifts was the team behind the ethereal wedding aesthetic.
With an aim to make things "the Indian way", the brand has previously collaborated with the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja as well as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal - in order to decorate their weddings.
Catering
Catering service, Foodlink was responsible for all the catering at Sunil Shetty's Khandala residence.
Founded in 2003 by Sanjay Vazirani, Foodlink F&B Holdings India Pvt. Ltd began as a small-scale catering service in Mumbai and has now evolved into a high-end gastronomical experience, operating in India, UAE, Turkey and Europe.
Foodlink has previously catered events organized by the Ambani Family and Deepika Padukone, among other notable names.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.