Patralekhaa's Wedding Veil Has a Special Message for Rajkummar Rao

Choreographer Farah Khan shared a picture with the newlywed couple with the caption, "You don’t marry the person you can live with.. you marry the person you Can’t live without.. @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa .. urs was the most beautiful and emotional wedding n I know the marriage will be the same.. lov u Raju&Goldy .."

Neha Dhupia 'loved' Farah's sentiment and commented, "Wah ... kya line hai. love it." Farah also shared a picture wrapping 'dulhe (Rajkummar) ka sehra...'