Guess Who the Ring Bearer Was at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Engagement
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement was held at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant, amidst friends and family at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on Thursday, 19 January. The grand event was attended by many celebrities from the film industry. To top it all, the surprise ring bearer from the engagement made the event even more memorable.
The surprise ring bearer was Ambani's pet dog. A video shared by Viral Bhayani's Instagram account showed Anant's sister, Isha Ambani introducing the ring-bearer.
"Age-old traditions such as the Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi — followed since generations among Gujarati Hindu families — were conducted with great enthusiasm in the family temple and ceremony areas even as the families exchanged gifts and greetings, bonhomie, and fun and were treated to a surprise performance by Ambani family members, led by Nita Ambani, Anant’s mother," the Ambanis shared in a statement.
The engagement was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan and others.
