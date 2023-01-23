ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff Arrive at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Wedding
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony among friends and family on 23 January.
i
Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are now officially married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, amidst friends and family at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday, 23 January.
Several celebrities from Bollywood and the sports industry attended the wedding, including actor Athiya's best friend Krishna Shroff, actor Diana Penty, Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Ishan Sharma and Varun Aaron, among others.
Here, take a look at the pictures:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Diana Penty
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×