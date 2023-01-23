Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Get Married; Suniel Shetty Distributes Sweets

Athiya's father and brother, Ahan Shetty, were also spotted distributing sweets among the paparazzi after the wedding.

Greeting the media, Suniel said, "Bahut acha raha, aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi officially ho chuki hai, aur officially father-in-law bhi ban chuka hoon" (It went really well and the pheras just ended. The wedding is officially done and I'm now officially a father-in-law).

Here, take a look: