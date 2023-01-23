ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Here’s a Look at Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s Dreamy Wedding

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony among friends and family on 23 January.

Actor Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in an intimate ceremony amidst friends and family in Khandala on Monday, 23 January. Taking to social media, the couple shared some dreamy pictures from their big day. In the photos, Athiya wore a beautiful pastel pink lehenga for the wedding, while, the groom complimented her look in an embroidered off-white kurta.

They captioned their post, "In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Here, take a look:

