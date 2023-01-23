‘My Relationship With Him Is a Feeling’: Deepika Padukone on Shah Rukh Khan

"We have had the opportunity to work in different kinds of movies together. And to see both of us in this space was very exciting for me. I think it’s the same for him as well," she added.

She also spoke about how difficult it was to shoot the 'Besharam Rang' song, her diet in the film and more.

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Pathaan, also stars John Abraham in a lead role and it is all set to hit theatres on 25 January.

This would mark Deepika and Shah Rukh's fourth film together as a lead pair. They have previously worked in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express.