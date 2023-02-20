#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What He Disliked About 'Pathaan'
Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about how he manages to have great chemistry with all his co-stars.
On Monday, 20 February Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter for an #AskSRK session. As Pathaan breaks all possible box office records and is on its way to possibly cross Rs 1000 crores, SRK urged his fans to ask some of their burning questions. He said, "So far So good….#Pathaan For years we are doing #AskSRK let’s do one today where the questions are sweeter, irrelevant & fun maybe even what u #DontAskSRK for 15mins. No bad language no personal meanness. Let’s go!! Happy hours ( 15 mins)"
Shah Rukh spoke about what he might have believed in as a child, but he added that he doesn't remember, saying: "Actually I don’t remember mine…but my two kids aryan and suhana always thought everyone in the world worked on tv because they saw all our friends on it."
He spoke about how he has such good chemistry with his co-stars. He said, "I respect them because I believe each one them completes me in my films…."
He also answered what he disliked about his film Pathaan, "It ends too fast!!"
He got candid about how he gets awkward when he sees himself on screen. He said, "I get awkward seeing myself on screen..."
Here are some of his other witty, hilarious and interesting answers:
Pathaan marked his comeback after a hiatus of over four years. The Dunki-actor will be seen as an action hero in Jawan as well.
