#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Response To A Fan Asking For Tips To Woo A Girl
Shah Rukh Khan frequently answers fans' questions on Twitter in a Q&A session titled #AskSRK.
On Saturday (28 January), Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter for an #AskSRK session. Amidst his film, Pathaan breaking records with its Box Office success, the actor urged his fans to keep the questions lively by tweeting, "I am loving it that you are loving it. #AskSRK for a few minutes to share more of love if that’s possible….and keep the questions ZINDA!!! #Pathaan"
As with every #AskSRK session, fans found unique ways to get the Zero actor to respond to their questions.
For instance, a fan asked Khan to provide him with some tips to impress women. The actor wittily responds, "Abhi time nahi hai tips ke liye…abhi desh ka sawaal hai..!! Ha ha #Pathaan".
Upon being asked when the teaser of his next film, Jawan will drop, King Khan hilariously responds, "Party bhi hogi Pataakhe khareedne bazaar ja raha hoon!!!"
The streak of hilarious questions and witty answers continue as a fan asks Bollywood's Badshah how he manages to be so sexy. In response, Khan jokes, "Kya karoon ab aadat si padh gayi hai…ha ha. Honestly it’s only in the beholders eye..."
On a Twitter user letting the actor know that they preferred his 2017 film, Zero (which did not fare well at the Box Office) over his latest, Pathaan, the Happy New Year actor answers, "That’s very sweet of u but unfortunately u are outnumbered Zero to Millions."
Needless to say, several netizens not only asked SRK various questions about Pathaan's massive reception but also shared videos of them rejoicing in theatres.
Take a look:
No #AskSRK session is complete without fans asking King Khan about his opinions on other celebrities in Bollywood.
This time, even that trend was specific to Pathaan as fans were eager to know what Khan thought of his co-stars, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and even Salman Khan, who was in a delightful cameo.
Check how he responded here:(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan #AskSRK
