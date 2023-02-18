ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy & Others At Smriti Irani's Daughter's Reception

Mouni Roy and Ronit Roy shared pictures from Shanelle Irani's wedding reception.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani married Arjun Bhalla in Rajasthan earlier this month. A grand reception was hosted in Mumbai which was attended by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, TV producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mouni Roy and Ronit Roy amongst others. The stars took to their social media account to share the pictures from the event.

Take a look here:  

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Available in Theatres for Rs 110 on This Date

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Available in Theatres for Rs 110 on This Date

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×