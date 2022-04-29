‘Made in Heaven’ S2, Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Maja Maa’ Part of Amazon Prime’s New Slate
Amazon Prime also announced a documentary on singer AP Dhillon.
Amazon Prime has announced over 40 titles scheduled for release including the much-anticipated new seasons for Made in Heaven, Four More Shots Please, and Panchayat. Some of the other titles also revealed are Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty and Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor.
Made in Heaven, created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shivangi Rastogi, and Shashank Arora. The entire cast is expected to return for season 2.
Joining the cast are Mona Singh and Dr. Trinetra Haldar. Dr Trinetra also reposted the poster for the second season with the caption, "We can hear the wedding bells ringing! To many more new weddings, face fresh challenges and in the process, chart the journey of their own lives."
Jim Sarbh will also be joining the cast of Four More Shots Please for the next season with the leads played by Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, and Kirti Kulhari.
The clip also gave a glimpse into Hush Hush starring Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka and the Madhuri Dixit-starrer Maja Maa. While, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra and Sahana Goswami will also appear in key roles in Hush Hush, Ritwik Bhowmik stars in Maja Maa.
Some of the other titles announced are Aparshakti Khurana's Jubilee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tiku Weds Sheru, Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad, Naga Chaitanya's Dhootha, Tanay Maniktala's PI Meena, Ammu, The Village, Sweet Kaaram Coffee, Vadhandhi, Happy Family: Conditions Apply, Jee Karda, the next season of Comicstaan, and the Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad editions of Modern Love.
This is AP Dhillon (the documentary on the life of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon), Cinema Marte Dum Tak, Dancing on the Grave, are the unscripted releases scheduled this year.
