Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Shares First Looks of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur
Tiku Weds Sheru is Kangana Ranaut's debut film as producer.
Kangana Ranaut released the first look posters of the film Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The film marks Ranaut’s debut as a film producer and will release on Amazon Prime.
Kangana shared the first look poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Shiraz Khan Afghani with the caption, “Hum jab milte hain, toh dil sey milte hain, varna khwabon mein bhi mushkil se milte hain (Whenever I meet people, I meet them with my heart, else I don't even meet them in their dreams). Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru.”
Kangana Ranaut then shared the introduction to Avneet Kaur’s character Tasleem Khan and wrote, “Chalo toh chaand tak, nahi toh shaam tak. (Let’s go to moon otherwise let’s be together till the evening). Meet Tasleem Khan urf tiku.”
The Manikarnika actor also shared the poster of the film with the caption, “Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru. Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like it. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first."
Tiku Weds Sheru is directed by Sai Kabir and will be produced by Kangana Ranaut under her banner Manikarnika Films. Karnika and Sai have previously collaborated for the film Revolver Rani. Kangana Ranaut was conferred with the Padma Shri award on 8 November.
Kangana also stars in The Incarnation: Sita, directed by Alaukik Desai. She will also appear in Tejas and Dhaakad.
