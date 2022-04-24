Shilpa Shetty Joins Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'
Sidharth Malhotra had earlier shared a teaser for his character in 'Indian Police Force'.
Shilpa Shetty announced that she has joined Rohit Shetty’s series Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She shared her first look from the show with the caption, “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming!”
Shamita Shetty commented, "Superb! looking forward" and Amit Sadh wrote, "Shilpa Shetty - in the house and is on fire!!!!"
Director Rohit Shetty also shared the picture and wrote, “WELCOME TO THE SQUAD SHILPA! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand Combats, High speed chases and YES! Flying Cars... INDIAN POLICE FORCE.”
The 2021 release Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Shetty’s cop universe after the 2011 release Singham and Singham Returns in 2014 starring Ajay Devgn, and the 2018 film Simmba starring Ranveer Singh.
Talking about the series Indian Police Force, Shetty said in a statement, “'Indian Police Force’ is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide.”
Sidharth had earlier shared a teaser for his character on social media with the caption, “When @itsrohitshetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself! @rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin.”
Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2 co-starring Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash. Shilpa was also a judge on Super Dancer 4 with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu.
