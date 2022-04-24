Shilpa Shetty Joins Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'

Shilpa Shetty announced that she has joined Rohit Shetty’s series Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She shared her first look from the show with the caption, “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming!”

Shamita Shetty commented, "Superb! looking forward" and Amit Sadh wrote, "Shilpa Shetty - in the house and is on fire!!!!"