Modern Love Trailer: Six Heartwarming Stories of Love Set in Mumbai

The series boasts a stellar cast and a host of reputed filmmakers – Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana.

The series is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications. The show stars Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi and Chitrangada Singh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar.

The series will drop on Amazon Prime Video on 13 May 2022. The other Indian adaptations of the series are called, Modern Love: Chennai and Modern Love: Hyderabad.