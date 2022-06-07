ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC Extends Sexual Assault-Accused Vijay Babu’s Interim Anticipatory Bail

Vijay Babu's plea for anticipatory bail will be considered on Friday (10 June).

The Kerala High Court has extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to actor-producer Vijay Babu who has a case registered against him for alleged sexual assault. The pre-arrest bail has been extended till Friday (10 June) when his anticipatory bail plea will be considered.

The HC had granted Vijay anticipatory bail on 31 May. Vijay had absconded after the police registered a case of rape against him on 22 April and he had failed to appear before court on Monday (30 May). Before that, Vijay’s counsel had produced his air tickets which showed his scheduled return on Monday but the actor returned to India on 1 June.

On 2 June, the court was informed that Vijay is cooperating with the police investigation. The survivor has accused Vijay Babu of sexual and physical assault. The actor was then also booked for breaking the law by revealing the survivor’s identity on social media.

