Naming Survivor, Claiming Victimhood: Vijay Babu's Plot To Undo #MeToo Movement

Most cases pertain to the media naming victims/survivors – the latest being the Kathua rape case – and in some cases (say, Malayalam actor Aju Varghese inadvertently naming the survivor in the 2017 actor assault case), criminal proceedings are quashed after an apology.

But Babu, a man of considerable power and influence in the Malayalam film industry, claimed he was not afraid of the law and was “ready to face the repercussions, no matter the case”.

The survivor, on the other hand, is now forced to deal with the anxieties of having her name and face plastered all over social media, along with the bullying and social stigma that comes with it.

Though there are legal remedies to counter this, she would still have to take the time and effort to pursue them while coping with the trauma.

The fact remains that the consequences of Babu’s statement and the precedent it sets appear far more immediate and troubling for the survivor and the #MeToo movement at large.