Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Teaser Has a 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' Twist
'Dream Girl 2' features Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles.
Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a new teaser for his upcoming film, Dream Girl 2, co-starring Ananya Pandey, on 7 March. Much like the film's previous teaser, where Khurrana speaks to Pathaan's Shah Rukh Khan, this one too had a filmy twist to it.
In the new teaser, Khurrana's Pooja dials Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's Ranbir Kapoor and invites him to celebrate Holi with her. The quirky promo also features a hilarious imitation of Alia Bhatt's voice.
Sharing the teaser with his fans, Khurrana wrote, "Yeh lo, Holi ke saath @pooja___dreamgirl bhi aa gayi apna rang dikhane! (With the arrival of Holi, @pooja___dreamgirl has also arrived to show her colours!) #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 7th July 2023. #7KoSaathMein."
Take a look at it here:
Dream Girl 2 is written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Besides the leads, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Govardhan Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Manoj Joshi, Sudesh Lehri and Anusha Mishra in pivotal roles.
Dream Girl 2 is releasing in cinemas on 7th July.
