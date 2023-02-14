Ayushmann Khurrana Announces Dream Girl 2 Release Date With Quirky Video
Dream Girl 2 is releasing in cinemas on 7 July 2023.
The quirky video showcased Dream Girl (Ayushmann Khurrana) getting a call from Pathaan. The call is presumably a nod to Shah Rukh Khan's film And as the banter between the two continues they also talk about Shah Rukh's new film Jawan. The tonality of the video is fun and quirky.
Check out the video here:
Dream Girl 2 is written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Govardhan Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Manoj Joshi, Sudesh Lehri and Anusha Mishra.
