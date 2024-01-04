Bigg Boss 17, 4 January 2024 Written Update Today: Read Full Live Episode 82

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 17 started with daily morning song. Mannara told Samarth that Munawar is selfish and he can stoop to any level for the game. Samarth scolded Isha for not choosing him during the captaincy task. Ayesha told Munawar that everything is happening in BB house because of biasness and groupism. She told him that I can't expect anything from that person who hasn't even took any stand in life. Munawar replied that you can judge me based on the task, and I am at the right place.
Offended by Samarth's words Isha told him that she has always supported him. Mannara told Isha that I am annoyed with you because you didn't choose me in captaincy task but I didn't like your reasoning. Isha replied that I still stand by my words, and I am sure that you get influenced by others.
Mannara called Munawar hypocrite, and said that he doesn't deserve to win the game. She added that even if he will win because of his followers, he won't be a real winner. Both got into a heated argument. Samarth told Isha that he is happy that now he is all by himself in the game.
