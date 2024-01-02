Join Us On:
Bigg Boss 17: Housemates Eliminate Contestant Anurag Dobhal

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 in the double elimination during Weekend ka Vaar.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
Contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 after majority of housemates took his name in a shocking double elimination during the Weekend ka Vaar.

For the unversed, this is the first elimination in 2024. On New Year's Eve, host Salman Khan eliminated two other contestants, Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan.

The makers shared a new promo on social media which showed yet another elimination in the house. Have a look:

In the video, Samarth Jurel and Arun Srikanth Mashettey can be seen scheming against Munawar Faruqui. Towards the end of the video, Munawar and Arun get into a war of words over the nomination.

Topics:  Bigg Boss 17 

