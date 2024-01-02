Bigg Boss 17, 2 January 2024 Written Update: Nomination Special Episode 80

Ankita told Vicky that he is not a perfect man, and is the only person in her life who demotivates her. She beat him with a pillow. Munawar tried to sort things with Ayesha. He told her that both of them should play as contestants in the show, and forget their past differences. Ayesha replied that I can't help but I think that from past 15 days you were fake. Ayesha wished him luck for the game.

Ayesha was upset and told everyone that they should nominate her because she wants to go home. Munawar tried to console her but she was in no mood to agree. Munawar told Ayesha that she has the capability to fight and face the world.

Ankita told Vicky that she will take a firm decision regarding their relationship once they are out of the house. Bigg Boss called all the contestants into activity room for nomination task. Bigg Boss said that Aoora's captaincy is over and he is not safe in this nomination. However, since he was the last captain, he will be allowed to nominate any contestant first.