Bigg Boss 17, 3 January 2024 Written Update for Episode 81: Chaos in BB House

Isha called Abhishek mental but he replied that he was in depression because of her. Both taunted each other over their ugly relationship experience. Isha taunted Abhishek by saying that he should break stuff in BB house as he used to do in his personal house. Ankita told Munawar that Abhishek is extremely aggressive and I am sure that whatever Isha is saying may be right.

Abhishek slapped Samarth while he tried to put tissue into his mouth. Abhishek realized his mistake and was seen speaking to Bigg Boss in front of the camera that everyone was poking him because of which he lost his temper. Munawar scolded Abhishek for being physical in the house, and both of which got into a verbal spat.

Isha told Ayesha that Abhishek is very aggressive, and when I was in relationship with him he punched me on eye due to which I got the bruises. Ayesha replied that I can trust it because he short tempered.