Bigg Boss 17, Episode 74 Highlights: Mannara Confronts Munawar

Samarth advises her not to go to Munawar since he doesn't care about the equation. The next morning, Vikki goes to console Ankita again but she doesn't talk to him. Samarth makes fun of Anurag after he ranks himself on top. He also provokes Abhishek by talking ill about him and Munawar. Aisha confronts Aoora about the issue when he feels uncomfortable and expresses that he should have come to her rather than talking to others. Munawar expresses that Samarth and the group are bullying people which is not entertaining. A new sponsored task is played inside the house in which people take names of weak contestants- Munawar chooses Aoora, Ankita chooses Neil, Mannara, Isha, Arun and Samarth choose Munawar, Aoora calls Mannara, Abhishek chooses Ankita, Anurag chooses Munawar, Neil chooses Samarth, Vikki chooses Rinku while Rinku chooses Isha.

Aisha chooses Mannara. Mannara calls Munawar a hypocrite since he makes Aoora understand that he shouldn't be influenced by others. Abhishek tells Mannara that she's getting influenced and tries to make her understand that she should try to make amends with Munawar. Abhishek then goes to Munawar as well and as a result, both Munawar and Mannara confront each other. Mannara makes it clear that she has no problem with him but Aisha. Samarth and Rinku get into a fight over Isha's behavior and she feels he disrespects and misbehaves with her. Mannara seems irritated by Rinku since she comes in between conversations. Mannara breaks down when she gets clarity that the situation with Munawar can't get better and she feels he's playing with her. Later Vikki and Ankita are seen making Mannara understand how she should distance from Munawar. Isha feels Ankita is behaving coldly with her due to the ranking task.