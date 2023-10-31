Bigg Boss 17, Day 17 Written Episode: Nominations Task Today; Know What Happened

Bigg Boss 17, Day 17 episode today, Tuesday, 31 October 2023, began with the BB House contestants waking up to the theme song. Arun and Sunny run to the kitchen as soon as it is opened. They wash their hands and prepare the chopping board. After some time, Samarth and Manasvi get into an argument about food. Manasvi had cut the potatoes in the wrong way so that ruined the dish.

Samarth gets infuriated and breaks into a fight with Manasvi regarding food. The latter asks him to cook his own food. Outside, Vicky is having a conversation with Khanzaadi and Abhishek. Mannara goes to Munawar and discusses their conversation. Vicky says that Mannara does not have her own content. Munawar listens to her while cleaning the garden area.