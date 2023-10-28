Bigg Boss 17, Day 13: Salman Schools Abhishek Kumar in Weekend Ka Vaar Today

Bigg Boss 17, Day 13 episode today, Friday, 27 October 2023, was Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. The host of the show, Salman Khan began the episode by greeting the audience and then went straight to all the drama and chaos brewing inside the Bigg Boss House. We see Rinku Dhawan talking to other contestants in the house about cleaning the dustbin. Suddenly, the focus shifts to Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar.
Abhishek keeps provoking Mannara by calling her Parineeti Chopra's duplicate. The latter gets triggered and brings up Abhishek's relationship with Isha Malviya. Both of them break into an ugly fight and the other contestants try to stop them. Mannara gets so angry that she complains to Bigg Boss about Abhishek's behaviour. She feels he is breaking the rules of the game.
Later, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Isha, and Abhishek are seen having a conversation in the bedroom. Neil and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt also enter the conversation. They speak about Munawar Faruqui and Mannara's relationship. They discuss that Munawar is trying to maintain a cordial relationship with both, Khanzaadi and Mannara because he wants to stay the leader.
Soon, Salman Khan meets the contestants in the house to discuss the problems and school the ones who are creating trouble. He asks Anurag Dobhal to dance because earlier, he complained that the makers of the show are favouring television artists and putting the others away from the limelight.
Anurag says that he cannot dance so Salman asks Neil to show his dance moves. Then, Neil and Anurag dance together. The episode progresses with Salman asking Mannara what happened between her and Abhishek. He asks which contestant in the house said that she resembles Parineeti and Abhishek owned up to his mistake. Mannara clarifies that she does not want others to know her for her sisters or family.
She says that bringing up her family is her trigger point. Salman schools Abhishek by saying what he did was wrong. He also asks Abhishek about his current relationship status with Isha, to which both of them say that they are great friends for now.
Later, we find Salman asking questions to Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. He asks Ankita whose decision was it to come to the BB House. Ankita replies that the makers approached her first and then they decided to come together as a couple. However, after entering the house, things have changed for them.
While Vicky is focusing more on playing individually, Ankita is looking for his support. Both of them are in a conflict and this is affecting her mental health. Ankita also confesses that she is unhappy with her performance in the game because she cannot focus.
Salman reveals to Ankita that Vicky told Khanzaadi to fight with her. Ankita is taken by surprise when she hears this but her husband tries to clarify his statement. He says that he meant both of them should sort out their problems on their own.
Salman Khan says that he is wrong because if his wife is having problems with someone, he should support her. Soon the discussions come to an end and the contestants have time to discuss with each other.
Vicky tries to explain to Munawar that they are not telling anything bad about him. Isha and Abhishek also try to explain themselves in front of Mannara. Later, we see Vicky and Ankita are having a conversation.
They try to sort out their problems but do not seem to understand each other. While Ankita is trying to explain her point of view, Vicky is unable to get her problem. Both of them again get into a fight.
Towards the end, Ankita says that she will play her individual game. Vicky says that he explains to others before talking to her so that other contestants do not misunderstand them.
The episode for Friday, 27 October, ends with Vicky and Ankita carrying on their conversation. Salman Khan says that eliminations will take place on Saturday and it will be interesting to watch who will leave the house.
Till then, everyone should stay tuned and follow the twenty-four hours live update to know what is going on inside the house among the contestants.
