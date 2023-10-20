Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Rift in Ankita and Vicky's Relationship

Bigg Boss 17 started from Sunday, 15 October 2023. The contestants of Bigg Boss season 17 are Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.
So far, we have seen Ankita is upset with Vicky because she feels that he ignores him in the house. Munawar Faruqui and Khaanzadi locked horns over house duties. Jigna Vora attended a press conference and Bigg Boss praised her saying this was the best press conference of this house till date.
Follow this live blog to know all the updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 5 on Friday, 20 October 2023.
Bigg Boss 17: Khaanzadi Apologized to Munawar
Khaanzadi apologized to Munawar for her rude behaviour, and said that you are my friend. Both hugged out their differences.
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Told Vicky Not To Talk To Neil
Ankita told husband Vicky that Aishwarya always makes faces, and there is no need to talk to her sweetly.
Bigg Boss 17: Khaanzadi Feels Alone in the House
Khaanzadi shared with Vicky that she is feeling alone in the house. She said nobody talks to her in the house and it is because of Abhishek. Vicky replied that it will help you in the long run.