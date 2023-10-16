Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates Day 1: Vicky Jain Scolded by Bigg Boss on First Day

Bigg Boss 17 started on Sunday, 15 October 2023 with Grand Premiere hosted by Salman Khan. This season of Bigg Boss has an interesting list of 17 contestants including Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar.

This 17th edition of Bigg Boss is based on Dil, Dimaag, and Dum theme. The Bigg Boss house has been divided into three sections - House 1, 2, and 3 based on the theme. Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma - Neil Bhat entered the house as celebrity couples.

Follow this blog for all the live updates of Bigg Boss 17 episode 1 on Monday, 16 October 2023.