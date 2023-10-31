Bigg Boss 17, Day 16 Written Episode: Aishwarya and Vicky Break Into a Fight

Afterwards, everyone gathered in the drawing area and Ankita made an announcement. Bigg Boss rewarded Makaan No 2's housemates with Appy Fizz for playing properly. Makaan No 2 includes Rinku, Munawar, Mannara, Khanzaadi, and Naved. Their pictures were also present on the Appy Fizz bottles and this made Mannara excited.

Munawar and Mannara go to have a chat with Bigg Boss. He asks Munawar about his mistake in the game. Munawar replies that he is being the bridge even though Bigg Boss asked him not to. He should be more cautious and play his own game. Bigg Boss asks him to be the talk of the town rather than being friends with everyone. He also tells him about Mannara's complaint that he is not putting forward his opinions.

Both of them end their conversation and come out of the room after thanking Bigg Boss. Outside, Abhishek is talking to others when Khanzaadi hugs him. He says that was his best moment in the house.

Towards the end of the episode, Munawar and Mannara have a deep conversation where the former speaks about his life outside the show. He says that he is committed right now and was also married earlier, but got divorced a year back. He also speaks about his five-year-old son who watches all his songs and posts on Instagram.

That is all for today's episode and all the drama that took place inside the Bigg Boss House on Monday.