Bigg Boss 17, Day 10: Neil, Aishwarya, Khaanzadi & Sana Got Nominated

Bigg Boss 17 started from Sunday, 15 October 2023 with a grand premiere episode. The contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17 are Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.

In yesterday's episode, Ankita and her husband Vicky were seen at loggerheads. Ankita feels that husband Vicky doesn't support her in the game. Vicky on the other hand is pissed off with Ankita's behavior. Both were seen bickering. Mannara and Munawar's friendship is getting strong day by day and both made a rap song to showcase the vibe of Bigg Boss house.

Let us check out all the live updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 10 below for Tuesday, 24 October 2023.