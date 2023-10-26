Bigg Boss 17, Day 12: Ankita's Emotional Breakdown After a Spat With Vicky

Mannara tried to reconcile with Khaanzadi, but Khaanzadi refused to talk to her. Ankita told Mannara to give some space to Khaanzadi. Mannara said I am not your assistant, and I will not listen to you. Ankita told Mannara that yesterday you talked to me rudely, and this is your Karma. Mannara told Ankita that you must adopt Khaanzadi as your daughter. Ankita replied that all girls in this house are like my daughters. Mannara walked away by saying that Ankita takes sadistic pleasures.

Ankita, Khaanzadi, and Soniya were making fun of Mannara and Munawar's relationship. Mannara got hurt by this, and said that Ankita doesn't have any standard and has stooped low.