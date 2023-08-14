ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bigg Boss OTT 2023 Finale Live Updates: Salman Khan Hosted Grand Finale Begins
Live

Bigg Boss OTT 2023 Finale Live Updates: Salman Khan Hosted Grand Finale Begins

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale Live Updates: Check all details here to know the winner name.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Entertainment
2 min read
Bigg Boss OTT 2023 Finale Live Updates: Salman Khan Hosted Grand Finale Begins
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bigg Boss OTT 2 2023 Grand Finale Latest Updates

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale voting is in progress and viewers cannot hold their excitement to know who will be the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner. The top five contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani.

As per reports, YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are leading the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale Voting Count, and it is likely that the winner will be one among the two.

The host Salman Khan will announce the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner today at the end of the grand finale based on the results of the live voting. According to different sources, Bebika and Pooja Bhat are among the top four finalists besides Elvish and Abhishek.

Follow our live blog to know all the details about the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale today on Monday, 14 August 2023.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

9:12 PM , 14 Aug

Rapper Badshah Introduced Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalists

Famous Indian rapper Badshah introduced Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalists with his live performance.

ADVERTISEMENT
9:09 PM , 14 Aug

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Abhishek Malhan Unwell

Salman Khan announced that Abhishek Malhan will not be available for sometime due to health issues.

9:06 PM , 14 Aug

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Prize Money of BB OTT2 Winner

Salman Khan just now announced that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner will get a BB trophy and Rs 25 Lakh prize money.

ADVERTISEMENT
9:03 PM , 14 Aug

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale: Evicted Contestants and Family Members of Finalists on BB Stage

Salman Khan, evicted contestants along with family members of finalists graced the Bigg Boss stage.


Published: 14 Aug 2023, 8:27 PM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×