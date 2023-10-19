Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates Day 4: Munawar Faruqui and Khaanzadi's Verbal Spat

Bigg Boss 17 started on Sunday, 15 October 2023 with a grand premiere episode hosted by Salman Khan. This year, 17 contestants have participated in this Biggest reality shows of television. The list of contestants of Bigg Boss season 17 include Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.

In yesterday's episode, Neil and Aishwarya got a wake up call from Bigg Boss. They were told to come out of their shells and show their real personality to audience. Ankita was seen upset with husband Vicky because she feels he is unnecessarily everywhere. Friendship is budding between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui.

Follow this live blog to get all the updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 4 on Thursday, 19 October 2023.