Chhattisgarh Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Will Baghel's Fame Help Congress Win?

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results Live: As voting for Assembly elections concludes across five states with voters in Telangana having polled their ballots on Thursday, 30 November, all eyes are now set on exit poll predictions to be announced shortly.
Pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the incumbent Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel aims to retain his seat.
Baghel has previously told reporters that the Congress party's target is to cross 75 seats. In the last 2018 elections, Congress won 68 seats while the BJP won 15.
The incumbent Congress came to power in 2018 after being in the opposition for 15 years.
The Quint brings you exit polls data from CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia, and News24-Today's Chanakya to give you a better clarity of the 90 constituencies of Chhattisgarh.
Also, follow LIVE updates of exit poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.
Chhattisgarh went to polls in two phases on 7 and 17 November.
Chhattisgarh observed a total voter turnout of 71.80 percent in the first phase and 67.70 percent in the second phase.
The key candidates from the Congress include CM Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy CM TS Singh Deo, Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant, and eight state ministers, including Ravindra Choubey and Tamradhwaj Sahu.
Key candidates from the BJP include former CM Raman Singh, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh, MP Arun Sao, MP Gomti Sai, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Narayan Chandel, and several former ministers.
Some significant regional players are the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, the Gondwana Ganatantra Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Hamar Raj Party, and the communist parties.
Chhattisgarh Phase 1's Projected Vote Share By Axis-MyIndia
India Today-Axis-MyIndia's vote share predictions for phase 1 seats are:
Congress: 43 percent
BJP: 42 percent
BSP+: 1 percent
Others: 14 percent
CVoter's Predictions For South Chhattisgarh
CVoter's predictions for South Chhattisgarh's 12 seats are:
Congress: 3-7
BJP: 5-9
Others: 1
Exit Poll Results Expected Shortly
The final results will only come in on Counting Day, 3 December, but as polling concludes, different pollsters and news channels are releasing their exit poll results.
The Congress is looking to make a comeback in the state by riding on the popularity of CM Baghel, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to put up a tough fight, as per opinion polls released before the elections.
What Do the Result of Past 4 Assembly Polls Say?
Did you know that in the first three elections of the state, from 2003 to 2013, Chhattisgarh's final party tally looked almost exactly similar to each other?
Remember that Chhattisgarh was formed in 2000, after division from Madhya Pradesh. Hence, the first state Assembly elections were held in the state only in 2003.
