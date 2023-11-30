Chhattisgarh Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Will Baghel's Fame Help Congress Win?

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results Live: As voting for Assembly elections concludes across five states with voters in Telangana having polled their ballots on Thursday, 30 November, all eyes are now set on exit poll predictions to be announced shortly.

Pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the incumbent Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel aims to retain his seat.

Baghel has previously told reporters that the Congress party's target is to cross 75 seats. In the last 2018 elections, Congress won 68 seats while the BJP won 15.

The incumbent Congress came to power in 2018 after being in the opposition for 15 years.

The Quint brings you exit polls data from CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia, and News24-Today's Chanakya to give you a better clarity of the 90 constituencies of Chhattisgarh.

