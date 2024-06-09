Scorching Inequity: How Climate Change Disproportionately Affects Women in India

According to a 2022 UN Women report explaining connections between climate change and gender inequality, rising temperatures have been linked to a higher incidence of stillbirth, and premature births in India.

Dr Uma Vaidyanathan, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi with over 20 years of experience explains, "in the context of pregnant women, climate change increases the chances of hypertension. Infections during pregnancy can result in anaemia, growth restrictions, diminished nutrient transport, sugar alterations, and increased vulnerability to complications."

She also says that malnutrition in pregnant women because of a failed crop, increases the chances of adverse reproductive outcomes including preterm delivery which makes the infant more prone to functional defects and mortality.

Pinki, 34, has four children and is pregnant with her fifth. "When I feel hot, I go and take a bath. Sometimes I sleep with my clothes drenched with water to cool down my body," she expresses. "We are poor people, we don't have any coolers, we survive on fans during this heat," Pinki, who has been a resident of the Shram Vihar camp for 20 years, says.

Meera Raj, 32, mother to one, who has been living in Noor Nagar, South East Delh for decades, says, “Our houses are covered with tin shades and we have no electricity supply. Heat directly enters our house and it feels as if we are living in a fire bowl.” She further adds, “In such summers, I face added problems during menstruation. I feel discomfort and itching in my vagina.” Her statement finds resonance with Lalita, 21, who lives in the same vicinity.