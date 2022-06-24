Stroke Risk Increases In Women Who Have Had Miscarriages or Stillbirths

New research shows women who have had a miscarriage or stillbirth, have an increased risk of stroke – when blood can’t get to the brain, because of a blocked or burst artery. That risk increases with each miscarriage or stillbirth.

Trying to establish this link is difficult because it requires following a large number of women over a long period of time and having reliable data on women’s experiences.

Our study, published by the British Medical Journal today, is the first to conclusively show the link between pregnancy loss and stroke.

Many women are unaware their experiences during pregnancy can be an early marker of later health dangers. Our findings show their doctors should be alert to their increased risk.